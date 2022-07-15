Oleksandr Zinchenko has two years left on his deal at Manchester City and started just 18 matches across all competitions last season. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal are hopeful of reaching an agreement to sign Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko, sources have told ESPN.

Mikel Arteta's side have reignited their interest in Zinchenko, 25, after missing out on Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, who is closing in on a move to Manchester United.

- Transfer report cards: Rating Arsenal business so far

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Talks are ongoing, with City expected to demand in the region of £35 million for Zinchenko, whose versatility is a key factor for Arsenal boss Arteta.

The Ukraine international can play as a left-back or as a midfielder, two positions Arsenal are looking to strengthen this summer.

Arteta enjoyed a close working relationship with Zinchenko when the pair worked together under Pep Guardiola at City, before Arteta left to become Arsenal's head coach in December 2019.

Zinchenko has two years remaining on his deal at City, where he started just 18 matches across all competitions last season.