U.S. international defender Shaquelle Moore is in the final stages of securing a transfer from CD Tenerife to Nashville SC for a fee of around $2 million, a source told ESPN.

The source added that personal terms have also been agreed and the finishing touches could be completed as soon as later on Friday.

With a roster spot on the U.S. World Cup team on the line, Moore is keen to complete the move and get back to playing as quickly as possible. Moore's last competitive match came on June 19, when Tenerife fell to Girona 3-1 in the second leg of the promotion playoff finals after the first leg finished 0-0.

Moore, 25, faces considerable competition at right back on the U.S. team, a group that includes Barcelona's Sergino Dest, Boavista's Reggie Cannon, Inter Miami CF's DeAndre Yedlin, Joe Scally of Borussia Monchengladbach and Westerlo's Bryan Reynolds. Moore has made 15 international appearances, scoring one goal.

While Moore spent part of his youth career with MLS side FC Dallas, he has played the entirety of his professional career in Spain, including the last three seasons with Tenerife. During that time he made 101 league and cup appearances, scoring one goal. He has also spent time on the books of Huracán, Oviedo B, Levante's first and second teams, as well as Reus.

Moore was the starting right back for Tenerife for almost the entirety of the 2020-21 season, but after joining up with his club late following his participation with the U.S. at the 2021 Gold Cup, he lost his spot for much of the just completed campaign. He did win back his place in the starting XI during the latter parts of the season, including the promotion playoffs. Overall he made 29 league and cup appearances, 16 of them starts.

Moore joins a Nashville side that has been inconsistent a bit of late, going 2-2-2 in its last six matches, though the team defeated the Seattle Sounders 1-0 last Wednesday to get back on track. NSC is still in third place in the Western Conference standings with 30 points from 20 games, though that's just four points ahead of eighth-place Seattle. Once fit, Moore is expected to slot into the Nashville lineup given his ability to play as a wingback or right back.