Barcelona have announced the signing of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, becoming the LaLiga club's fifth arrival this summer.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer confirmed on Saturday the clubs had reached a verbal agreement for the transfer of the 33-year-old striker, but the move has now been completed.

Lewandowski will sign a four-year contract with a release clause set at €500 million, Barcelona said in a statement. He had 12 months remaining on his Bayern contract and moved to Barcelona for €45m with a possible €5m in add-ons, the 26-times Spanish champions confirmed.

The Poland international joined up with his new teammates on Barca's preseason tour of the United States on Monday ahead of their friendly against Major League Soccer side Inter Miami on Tuesday night.

Lewandowski has twice won the Golden Boot as Europe's leading goalscorer and finished as runner-up for the 2021 Ballon d'Or. He joins Pablo Torre, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha as additions as Barcelona look to build a squad to compete for LaLiga and the Champions League under coach Xavi Hernandez.

He was one of the club's top targets this summer and helped push through the move as he sought a new challenge after eight glittering years at Bayern Munich.

ESPN reported last month that Barca had made a series of bids -- the latest worth over €40 million -- for Lewandowski, who had just a year left on his contract, but were unable to convince Bayern until progress was finally made in talks.

Lewandowski will join a Barca attack that already includes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati and fellow summer signing Raphinha.

He began his career in Poland, winning a league title with Lech Poznan. He joined Borussia Dortmund in 2010 and became one of Europe's most highly-rated forwards as he won two Bundesliga titles with Dortmund and reached the Champions League final before joining Bayern on a free transfer in 2014.

At Bayern, Lewandowski scored 344 goals in 375 appearances, placing him second on their all-time scorers list behind Gerd Muller.

He won the Bundesliga in all eight seasons at the club, as well as the Champions League in 2020, and was named Best FIFA Men's Player in 2020 and 2021.

Information from ESPN's Sam Marsden contributed to this report.