Neymar has reiterated his desire to stay at Paris Saint-Germain but said he is unsure what the club plans to do about his future.

Earlier this month, ESPN reported that PSG are open to letting the 30-year-old leave the club this summer with Chelsea interested in the forward.

Neymar featured in the second half of PSG's 3-0 preseason win over Urawa Red Diamonds on Saturday and after the game, he opened up about his future plans.

"I still want to stay at the club," he said in his postmatch interview. "Until now, the club haven't told me anything so I don't know what their plans are for me."

Neymar's quotes came moments after new PSG manager Christophe Galtier told his postmatch news conference that he was unsure if the Brazil international would remain at the club.

"Neymar has been working well since the start of the season," Galtier said. "He also seems happy to me and he is very fit. I spoke about his situation at a press conference.

Neymar has said he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain next season. Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

"What will happen in the near future, at the end of the transfer market, I don't know... I haven't had an individual interview with him on this aspect.

"But he doesn't seem unsettled to me about what people are saying about him or his club situation [with how he acts] through the training sessions and the joy he has when he trains."

Neymar also expressed his desire to stay with the French champions in May and said he is looking forward to silencing his critics next season.

"The truth is that I have nothing to prove to anyone," he added after the preseason win. "People speak too much because they can do nothing else. They know me, they know how I am, how I play. I have nothing to show. I love playing football, I'm happy."

The forward was also linked with a move to Premier League champions Manchester City but the report was labelled as "false" by manager Pep Guardiola.