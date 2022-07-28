New DC United manager Wayne Rooney says he wants players who are hungry and will work hard for the club when asked if they could sign Luis Suarez. (0:31)

D.C. United have signed goalkeeper David Ochoa from Real Salt Lake in exchange for an undisclosed amount of allocation, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

The Washington Post was the first to report the news.

A source added that the payment will consist of some guaranteed allocation money in 2023 with additional payments possible based on incentives, and if Ochoa -- who is out of contract at the end of the season -- signs a new deal with D.C. United.

Ochoa, 21, delivered some sparking displays during last year's MLS Cup playoffs, including during the penalty shootout win against the Seattle Sounders. But he hasn't played a minute during the regular season this year after getting injured in preseason.

There has been disciplinary action by the club as well, with Ochoa stating on Instagram that he has not been allowed to train with the first team and has been forced to train with Real Monarchs, Real Salt Lake's reserve side, instead.

Earlier this week, MLSSoccer.com reported that Ochoa was drawing interest from the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona, Club America and Monaco.

Ochoa is a product of Real Salt Lake's academy, and signed a Homegrown deal in 2018. He took over the starting goalkeeper spot in 2021, making 25 starts.

At international level Ochoa represented the United States at youth level, but in August 2021 he filed a one-time switch with FIFA to represent Mexico.