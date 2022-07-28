New England Revolution striker Jozy Altidore is headed out on loan to Liga MX side Puebla, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

According to sources, the 32-year-old agreed on Wednesday to terms for a loan that will expire Dec. 31 of this year.

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano was the first to report the loan.

The U.S. international had joined the MLS side as a free agent back in February of this year, after Toronto FC exercised its one allowable offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract.

At the time, sources told ESPN that Toronto was paying Altidore $4.5 million to be rid of their financial obligations to the player, whose total compensation in 2021 was $3,602,250, according to the MLS Players Association. He was to earn $5m over the next three years on a Targeted Allocation Money deal in New England, sources said.

Back in February, the Revs said in a statement that Toronto would pay a portion of Altidore's salary in 2022 and 2023.

Altidore's 16-year professional career has included stints with the New York Red Bulls, Villarreal, Hull City, Bursaspor, AZ Alkmaar and Sunderland, among others. He's made 115 appearances for the United States since debuting in 2007, scoring 42 goals in the process.