Mexico forward Santiago Gimenez has officially signed with Feyenoord in the Eredivisie, the Dutch club announced on Friday.

Gimenez, 21, joins Feyenoord after being at Liga MX side Cruz Azul since 2017. The Argentine-born Mexican had previously hinted at the transfer, posting videos on social media of himself arriving in the Netherlands and sporting a Feyenoord scarf.

Gimenez's contract at Feyenoord will be for four years.

Gimenez scored 21 goals in 105 appearances for Cruz Azul. Until his transfer, he was Liga MX's leading scorer this season with five goals in just 408 minutes of play.

Gimenez earned his senior national team debut for El Tri last October and has since become a frequent call-up for manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino. The young striker is one of several forward options that Martino has in mind for the 2022 World Cup, where Mexico will face Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia in the group stage.

Gimenez won't be the only figure with Mexican ties at his new club. Feyenoord CEO Dennis te Kloese had previously worked in the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) as director of national teams.

Feyenoord will kick off their 2022-23 Eredivisie season with an away match against Vitesse on Aug. 7.