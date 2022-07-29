Emilino Rigoni will look to further boost an Austin FC side that is flying high in the Western Conference. Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Austin FC has completed the signing of Argentine attacker Emiliano Rigoni from Brazilian Serie A side Sao Paulo FC, the MLS club announced Friday.

Financial terms of the transfer were not released, but ESPN reported earlier this month that the teams had agreed a $4 million fee. Rigoni is signed through the 2024 MLS season with club options in 2025 and 2026.

- Bell: How has Austin FC gone from second-worst in the West to conference crown contender?

- MLS on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games, replays (U.S. only)

- Soccer on ESPN+: FC Daily | Futbol Americas

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Rigoni, 29, will occupy designated player and international slots on the roster and will join Austin in the coming weeks upon receipt of his P1 visa.

"Austin FC is an ambitious club and I'm excited to help the organization reach its goals this season and beyond," Rigoni said in a news release Friday. "... I will give everything I have for this Club and this fanbase."

Rigoni has registered 55 goals and 36 assists in 307 matches with clubs in Argentina (Belgrano and Independiente), Russia (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Italy (Atalanta and Sampdoria), Spain (Elche) and Brazil (Sao Paulo).

"We're very excited to welcome Emiliano and his family to Austin," said Austin FC sporting director Claudio Reyna. "He's a winger with a lot of quality and experience competing in some of the top leagues around the world. His abilities are an excellent fit for our style of play."

Rigoni made two appearances for Argentina's senior national team, including a World Cup qualifying match against Peru in 2017.

His signing follows Austin's announcement last week that former designated player Cecilio Dominguez's contract had been terminated by mutual agreement. Rigoni joins his former Zenit teammate Sebastian Driussi and midfielder Alex Ring as DPs on Austin's roster.