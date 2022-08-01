Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey is joining Ligue 1 side Nice. Getty Images

Nice have signed Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

Details of the deal were not disclosed.

Ramsey, 31, recently left Serie A club Juventus after they terminated the former Arsenal player's contract by mutual agreement.

He became the youngest-ever captain of the Wales national side in 2011, aged 20, and has earned 75 international caps.

He was part of the Wales side that reached the semifinals of Euro 2016, as well as the team that beat Ukraine 1-0 on June 5 to secure a spot in the 2022 World Cup.