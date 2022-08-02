Liverpool striker Diogo Jota has signed a new long-term deal, the Merseyside club announced on Tuesday.

The Portugal international, who has enjoyed a successful start to his time at Anfield, joined from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year deal in 2020 for £45 million.

The 25-year-old, who scored 15 goals in 35 Premier League appearances last season and helped Liverpool win the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, will sit out their season-opening match against Fulham this weekend with a hamstring injury.

The length of the deal was not disclosed by the club.

LIVERPOOL'S FIRST GAMES Aug. 6 Fulham (A) Aug. 15 Crystal Palace (H) Aug. 22 Man United (A) Aug. 27 Bournemouth (H) Aug. 31 Newcastle (H) Sept. 3 Everton (A)

Jota told the club's website: "Well, [I'm] really proud, I have to say. Obviously since I arrived two years ago I established myself as an important player in this team -- that's what I wanted from the beginning.

"Now, signing a new long-term deal, it's obviously from the club's perspective proof of the belief in myself as a player. For me, obviously it's really good to establish I'll be here for a while. So, the beginning of a new season, let's do it."

He added: "Unfortunately for me I had an upset in this pre-season because I got injured [in the] last game of the season playing with Portugal. So I was coming back in this preseason, I felt it a little bit again. So it will be a few more weeks, I would say.

"When you fight for everything, like we did last year, you just want to do it again and to do it better, because it's possible.

"That drive is in me and I know it's in my teammates and all the staff. We have everything to fight for those titles out there."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he is content with his squad after signing Dawin Nunez from Benefica in a club-record fee of €100m, as well as Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen for £6.5m and Fabio Carvalho from Fulham for an undisclosed fee.

Klopp said: "Unless we have injuries or player sales no, we have our squad. Hopefully, there won't be any so Liverpool supporters can focus on other things."

Liverpool face Fulham on Saturday at Craven Cottage.