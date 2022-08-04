Julien Laurens expresses his concerns for Chelsea and Man United's chances of finishing in the top 4 this season. (1:13)

Alex Telles has signed for Sevilla on a season-long loan from Manchester United, both clubs announced on Thursday.

ESPN reported on Wednesday that United were set for a defensive clearout and Telles is the first to leave the club.

The 29-year-old will join the LaLiga club for the 2022-23 campaign after finding himself drop down the pecking order behind left-backs Luke Shaw and new signing Tyrell Malacia.

Following the announcement, Telles posted on his social media account: "Come on! I feel honoured by this opportunity.

"I cannot wait to get the best possible results for Sevilla. I can't wait to make my debut and help my teammates."

Telles moved to Old Trafford in October 2020 and has made 50 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal.

Anthony Martial also spent a short spell on loan at Sevilla last season but failed to find consistent form.

A United statement read: "A popular and professional member of the squad, Telles leaves United with everybody's best wishes for the campaign to come and Reds supporters will be following Sevilla's results from afar."

Sources have told ESPN that Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones and Brandon Williams are also available for transfer this summer.