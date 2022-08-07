Janusz Michallik feels Manchester United have lost their fear factor after they slumped to a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton. (0:53)

Manchester United are in talks to sign Benjamin Sesko and Marko Arnautovic, sources have told ESPN.

United have made contact with Bologna about former Stoke and West Ham striker Arnautovic after Erik ten Hag pressed the club to sign an experienced forward who would be content with a back up role off the bench.

- Dawson: Familiar flaws on display as Ten Hag's United lose opener

Arnautovic is 33-years-old and sources have told ESPN that Ten Hag is a fan of his character after working together during his time as a coach at FC Twente.

Sources have told ESPN that the move for Arnautovic is considered separate to the move for Benjamin Sesko and that talks remain ongoing with FC Salzburg for the 19-year-old forward.

Chelsea are also interested in Sesko, although sources have told ESPN that Salzburg would rather keep him until next summer. United are hopeful of adding at least one attacker to the squad before the transfer deadline on Sept. 1.

Anthony Martial is injured and Cristiano Ronaldo is still building up his fitness after a summer away from the squad while he dealt with a family issue.

Ronaldo was only named among the substitutes for the 2-1 defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday with Ten Hag forced to use midfielder Christian Eriksen as a false No. 9.

Ten Hag was asked after the match about the need for new players but the Dutchman refused to give anything away.

"I don't go into names and I think in this preseason 250 players are involved or linked with Man United, so that's it," he said. "We have two strikers [Ronaldo and Martial] maybe a third one, [Marcus] Rashford.

"We considered him as a striker, but he had a really good season on the left side and he had two really good chances but the typical nine wasn't available today."