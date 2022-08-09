Herc Gomez details why he thinks players from the Mexican national team have had a bigger transfer window than those from the USMNT. (2:08)

It has been a surprisingly busy summer transfer window in the Mexican soccer world. In recent weeks, a sudden exodus of players has increased the amount of domestic talent looking toward Europe, with even more deals possibly in the works as transfer windows stay open.

In order to catch up on some of the more eye-catching transfers, here's a list along with grades for the noteworthy Mexican players who have made waves with moves in Europe, along with those back in Liga MX and Major League Soccer.

Marcelo Flores | 18 | Midfielder

Arsenal to Real Oviedo

Player Grade: B+

Looking for much-needed minutes, Mexico's brightest young star joined Spanish second division side Real Oviedo on a season-long loan this summer. Although a professional debut will do plenty to help the stock of the 18-year-old Arsenal academy product, the attack-minded midfielder will need to quickly become a standout player if he's to sneak into Gerardo "Tata" Martino's Mexico roster this November at the World Cup.

Santiago Gimenez | 21 | Forward

Cruz Azul to Feyenoord

Player Grade: A

With all the right tools to become a world-class player, Gimenez will benefit greatly from developing in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord. The Mexican forward, who was the league-leading goal scorer in Liga MX before leaving Cruz Azul in late July, appears ready to take his talents to another level after signing a four-year contract with the Dutch club.

Orbelin Pineda | 26 | Midfielder

Celta Vigo to AEK Athens

Player Grade: C

Things just didn't work out in Celta Vigo, leaving Pineda with a head-scratching move on loan to AEK Athens in Greece. The midfielder should be praised for staying in Europe after reportedly looking past clubs in Liga MX and MLS, but it might prove to be a step too low for an experienced name who risks losing even more relevancy at the national team level with El Tri if he doesn't immediately impress over the coming months.

Jesus Alcantar | 19 | Defender

Necaxa to Sporting CP

Player Grade: B-

On loan from Necaxa, Alcantar has joined the ranks of the Portuguese giants who have produced elite players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Figo, Ricardo Quaresma and Nani. It'll be tough for the Mexico youth international to break into the senior Sporting squad, but he'll undoubtedly take steps forward in his development thanks to the experience abroad.

Diego Lainez | 22 | Midfielder

Real Betis to Braga

Player Grade: C+

Registering just 135 minutes in the 2021-22 LaLiga season, Lainez desperately needed a change in scenery, leading to a loan with Braga in Portugal. It's not the most exciting move for the player who has yet to showcase his lofty potential, but it's a necessary one if he hopes to earn a place in the World Cup for El Tri.

Johan Vasquez | 23 | Defender

Genoa to Cremonese

Player Grade: A-

Despite the fact that Genoa was relegated last season, Vasquez had no lack of suitors this summer, eventually joining the recently promoted Cremonese in Serie A. The young central defender should only continue to improve his talents in the back line with another side that will give him plenty of work every week.

Daniel Aceves | 21 | Defender

Pachuca to Real Oviedo

Player Grade: B

Alongside Flores, Aceves also has been sent on a season-long loan to the Spanish second-division club. The right-back could have perhaps aimed higher after flourishing in Mexico's top flight since last year, but he also should make progress if he can earn consistent minutes.

Jordan Carrillo | 20 | Forward

Santos Laguna to Sporting Gijon

Player Grade: B

Aceves and Flores won't be the only Mexican newcomers to Spain's second division. Over at Gijon, Carrillo will be on a season-long loan from Santos Laguna. Named Liga MX's 2021-22 Rookie of the Year, Carrillo will now be tasked with helping revive a squad that narrowly avoided relegation last season.

Jorge Sanchez | 24 | Defender

Club America to Ajax

Player Grade: A

(announced by America on Aug. 7)

It seemed as though it was only a matter of time before the energetic and skillful fullback made the move to Europe. Sanchez remains an unfinished project and like Gimenez, he should benefit greatly from minutes in a league like the Eredivisie. A strong start to the 2022-23 season also would help his chances for a starting role with Mexico in the World Cup.

play 1:05 Liga MX president says he's worried about falling behind MLS Liga MX president Mikel Arriola explains why he's worried that Liga MX could fall behind the MLS in competitiveness.

Hector Herrera | 32 | Midfielder

Atletico Madrid to Houston Dynamo FC

Player Grade: C-

Herrera has paid his dues with a club career that lasted nearly 10 years in Europe, but the timing of his move is questionable ahead of the World Cup. It's a given that he'll head to Qatar with El Tri, but a drop in form at his MLS team could seriously hurt his chances for a consistent starting role in November.

Nestor Araujo | 30 | Defender

Celta Vigo to Club America

Player Grade: D+

Araujo, who left a starting spot with Celta, has made his return to Liga MX with Club America. While the move is a massive addition for the Mexico City team, it ultimately feels like a significant step back for the veteran defender, who still had much more to offer in Spain or elsewhere in Europe.

David Ochoa | 21 | Goalkeeper

Real Salt Lake to D.C. United

Player Grade: B+

It might not have been the thrilling transfer to Barcelona that some media were reporting, but it's a move in the right direction for the up-and-coming Mexican goalkeeper. With more goals allowed than any other team in the Eastern Conference, D.C. should give immediate opportunities to the player who committed to El Tri last year.

Alfredo Talavera | 39 | Goalkeeper

Pumas to FC Juarez

Player Grade: C

Near or at the twilight of his career, the Mexico international has been brought in by border-town club FC Juarez. Barring a total and unexpected collapse over the next several months, the veteran goalkeeper should be heading to Qatar after his first season with his new Liga MX team -- which isn't expected to go far in the postseason, if it qualifies.

Carlos Salcedo | 28 | Defender

Toronto FC to FC Juarez

Player Grade: C-

Far from the Salcedo who won a German Cup title with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018, the 28-year-old defender has yet to find a second wind in his career that could propel him back to El Tri. His first few performances with the Liga MX minnows have been average, at best.

Jonathan Gonzalez | 23 | Midfielder

Queretaro to Minnesota United FC

Player Grade: B+

Now on loan with Minnesota in MLS, it's easy to forget that Gonzalez just turned 23 in April. The ceiling remains high for the Mexican-American player who has yet to live up to the hype that surrounded him when he selected El Tri over the United States men's national soccer team in 2018. A fresh start in the Twin Cities could be exactly what he needs.

Alan Mozo | 25 | Defender

Pumas to Chivas

Player Grade: B

Although it's clear that Mexico manager Martino has no intention of calling him up, Mozo continues to be one of the more captivating fullbacks in Liga MX. That said, Chivas needs much more than just a risk-taking and exciting defender to resolve its latest issues in the 2022 Apertura.

Jairo Torres | 22 | Midfielder

Atlas to Chicago Fire FC

Player Grade: C

Technically a spring transfer, Torres didn't take the leap to Chicago until May of this year. He has shown flashes of brilliance this season, but considering the buzz around the Liga MX title winner when he first arrived, he needs to be performing at a higher level if he hopes to achieve his dream of playing in Europe.

Javier Eduardo Lopez | 27 | Midfielder

San Jose Earthquakes to Pachuca

Player Grade: B+

Often involved in smart, low-key trades, Pachuca has done its homework and brought in "Chofis" Lopez after his loan with the Earthquakes from Chivas expired. His best moments are probably behind him, but there's reason to believe that the creative midfielder can be an asset for last season's Liga MX finalists.