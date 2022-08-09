Janusz Michallik is impressed with Tottenham's 4-1 win over Southampton in their Premier League opener. (1:27)

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on a deal worth around £21 million for Udinese defender Destiny Udogie, sources have told ESPN.

Spurs will loan the left-back back to the Serie A club for this season before he joins up with his new team in the summer of 2023.

Sources have told ESPN that Tottenham will pay an initial £15m with a series of performance related add-ons worth in the region of £6m.

A medical is expected to take place in Italy this week.

Spurs have strength in depth on the left side of their defence already, with Ryan Sessegnon starting the season in impressive fashion as they thrashed Southampton 4-1 in last Saturday's Premier League opener.

Tottenham are close to a deal for Udinese's Destiny Udogie.

Sessegnon started as a left wing-back in head coach Antonio Conte's preferred 3-4-3 system, a role Ivan Perisic is expected to compete for following his arrival on a free transfer from Inter Milan.

Matt Doherty can also play there if required and so Udogie, 19, will spend the year continuing to develop at Udinese.

Should Udogie's transfer be completed, he will become Tottenham's seventh summer signing following Perisic, Richarlison, Fraser Forster, Djed Spence, Yves Bissouma and Clement Lenglet.