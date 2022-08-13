U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone explains her hopes for the USMNT at the World Cup in Qatar. (1:05)

United States forward Konrad de la Fuente has completed a season-long loan move to Olympiacos, his parent club Marseille announced on Saturday.

De la Fuente, 21, signed for Marseille from Barcelona for £3 million last summer, agreeing a four-year deal with the Ligue 1 side.

The winger made two Champions League appearances for Barca, but failed to make his debut in LaLiga despite being on the fringes of the first-team.

De la Fuente has been capped by the U.S. at Under-16, U18 and U20 level and received his first senior call-up in November 2020, playing 71 minutes in a goalless draw against Wales.

He played 22 times for Marseille in all competitions last season, and will be hoping to impress for Olympiacos this campaign as he looks to gain a spot in the U.S. squad at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.