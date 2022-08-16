        <
          Tottenham sign Destiny Udogie for around £21 million, loan him back to Udinese

          2:33 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Tottenham Hotspur have signed Destiny Udogie from Udinese on a five-year deal but have loaned the highly-rated defender back to the Serie A club for the 2022-23 season, the Premier League side said on Tuesday.

          Sources told ESPN last week that Tottenham were paying around £21 million for the 19-year-old Italy youth international, including an initial £15m with a series of performance related add-ons worth in the region of £6m.

          Udogie was impressive for the Italian side last season, with the 19-year-old left back making 37 appearances in all competitions and scoring five times.

          Spurs invested heavily in the summer transfer window to bring in Richarlison, Yves Bissouma and Djed Spence while Ivan Perisic joined on a free transfer and Clement Lenglet was signed on loan.

          Antonio Conte's side are fourth in the table after two games and next host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.