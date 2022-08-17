Herculez Gomez urges Christian Pulisic to find somewhere to get the playing time he needs ahead of the World Cup. (1:06)

Manchester United have enquired about a loan move for Chelsea and United States forward Christian Pulisic, sources have told ESPN.

United are scrambling for reinforcements after making their worst start to a Premier League season and faltering in their pursuit of several players, including Adrien Rabiot and Frenkie de Jong.

Pulisic has emerged as a possible target after United contacted Chelsea to examine whether they would be willing to allow the USMNT international to leave Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic, 23, has two years remaining on his contract. According to sources, he has grown frustrated at his limited game time.

He was a substitute in both Chelsea games so far this season, with appearances totalling 30 minutes. In an injury-hit campaign last term, Pulisic started just 13 Premier League games.

It is unclear whether Chelsea would allow the Pulisic to join a domestic rival, with Newcastle United also thought to be monitoring the situation, although sources have indicated they are more likely to be open to a loan move rather than a permanent transfer.

Sources also suggest Juventus have expressed an interest, while Atletico Madrid have been reportedly linked with a move for Pulisic, who is keen on securing more regular football ahead of the World Cup.

Chelsea's willingness to do business will also be influenced by their ability to land a replacement. Having missed out on Raphinha, who joined Barcelona from Leeds United, they have allowed Timo Werner to rejoin RB Leipzig and Romelu Lukaku to return to Inter Milan, both on loan.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is also expected to depart, so Pulisic's chances of a move may rest in part on Chelsea's pursuit of Anthony Gordon and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Everton have so far rejected two offers from Chelsea for Gordon -- the first for £40m, before turning down an improved bid of £45m -- while talks continue with Barcelona over a move for Aubameyang.