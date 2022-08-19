Shaka Hislop details Tottenham's last-gasp 2-2 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League. (2:00)

Were Tottenham lucky to snatch a draw vs. Chelsea? (2:00)

Tottenham Hotspur's record signing Tanguy Ndombele has joined Napoli on loan with an option for a permanent deal, the clubs announced on Friday.

Ndombele, who joined Tottenham from Lyon for €63 million in 2019, will reportedly cost Napoli a loan fee of €1m with the option to make the transfer permanent for €30m.

- Notebook: The inside stories from world football

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

The 25-year-old midfielder spent the second half of last season back on loan at Lyon, making 15 appearances, but the Ligue 1 club opted against triggering their purchase option.

Ndombele has not featured in Tottenham's opening two games of the Premier League season and was left off the squad that travelled to South Korea for preseason by manager Antonio Conte.

Giovani Lo Celso, who was also left out of the touring squad, rejoined Villarreal on loan earlier this week.

Ndombele has struggled to make an impact since arriving in north London, making a total of 91 appearances, scoring 10 goals.