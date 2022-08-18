Rob Dawson feels Erik ten Hag hasn't been given a chance as a manager at Manchester United and explains why he's a vulnerable target as the club's manager. (1:13)

Casemiro is weighing up an offer to join Manchester United or to continue his career at Real Madrid, sources have told ESPN.

The Brazilian midfielder wants to make a decision before the end of the week.

Sources have told ESPN that a meeting took place on Wednesday evening between Casemiro's entourage and Real Madrid.

Casemiro, 30, will also speak to Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti in the next few hours to know more about the role he would have in the team following the arrival of Aurelien Tchouameni. The former Monaco midfielder started ahead of Casemiro in Madrid's opening LaLiga game of the season against Almeria on Sunday.

According to sources, Ancelotti wants Casemiro to remain at the Bernabeu but will accept whatever decision is taken by the club and the player.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are waiting for United to make a formal offer for Casemiro.

Several sources have told ESPN that Madrid will not put up any obstacles if the player wishes to leave and United make an offer of at least €65 million.

Casemiro has won three LaLiga titles and five Champions Leagues since joining Real Madrid in 2013. David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

ESPN reported earlier this week that United had cooled their interest in Adrien Rabiot over the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder's wage demands and had turned their focus to Casemiro.

Sources told ESPN that Casemiro was not ruling out the option of leaving Madrid.

The Brazil international had initially decided not to leave Madrid with the season having already begun. However, sources have told ESPN that Casemiro is gradually changing his mind because United offers him a much higher salary than he receives at Madrid.

Casemiro is under contract with Madrid until June 2025 and has won five Champions League titles.

The player knows that United's offer could be his last big contract, which is why his entourage has asked Madrid to listen to United's approach and expect the Spanish giants to accept Casemiro's decision.

During Madrid's league title celebrations in April, ESPN reported that Casemiro was considering ending his time at Madrid, having received interest from several clubs. During the summer tour in the United States, Ancelotti assured Casemiro that he was ahead of Tchouameni in the pecking order.

Man United have lost their opening two Premier League games and are at the foot of the standings.

On Monday they take on Liverpool and by then, United will know if Casemiro will be on board or if, as appears the case with Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, they will have to find another candidate.