Nottingham Forest have signed midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year deal, the newly promoted Premier League side announced on Friday.

Forest did not provide details, but the club will pay £25 million ($29.69m) for the 22-year-old, according to reports, in a deal that could to £42.5m when add-ons are included.

The Wolves academy product has represented England from the Under-16 to Under-21 levels, and spent last season on loan at Sheffield United and scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 37 appearances.

Forest have been busy during the summer transfer window, bringing in 16 players including Jesse Lingard after his departure from Manchester United and Neco Williams from Liverpool.

Steve Cooper's side lost 2-0 at Newcastle United in their league opener before beating West Ham United 1-0 last weekend. They travel to Everton on Saturday.