Mamadou Fall has made a total of 25 MLS appearances for LAFC, scoring five goals. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles FC is finalizing a deal to loan defender Mamadou Fall to LaLiga side Villarreal, a league source with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN.

Fall had previously trained with Villarreal's U-17 and U-19 academy teams. Relevo.com was the first to report the news.

Fall, 19, had made 16 appearances this season with the Black and Gold, 13 of them starts, while scoring one goal. But Fall has seen his playing time decrease over the course of the campaign, and has made just one league start since June 1.

Former Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini arrived during the summer transfer window, while fellow defender Eddie Segura returned from a long-term injury, increasing the competition for minutes.

Last season, Fall split time between LAFC and its USL Championship affiliate, the Las Vegas Lights. He made eight league appearances for Las Vegas while also making 19 appearances for LAFC, scoring four goals.

A native of Rufisque, Senegal, Fall attended the Orlando, Fla.-based Montverde Academy via Salif Diao's Sport4Charity organization. He later signed for LAFC as an 18-year-old.