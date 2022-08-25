Everton midfielder Dele Alli has joined Turkish side Besiktas on loan for the rest of the season, both clubs announced on Thursday.

Alli, 26, only joined Everton on Jan. 31, arriving from Tottenham Hotspur just hours after Frank Lampard was appointed manager at Goodison Park.

- Transfer window Q&A: Everything you've always wanted to know

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

However, he has started just one Premier League game since then and has made just two appearances off the substitutes bench at the start of this campaign.

A move to Besiktas represents the latest chance for the former England star to get his career back on track.

Alli excelled for Spurs following his arrival from MK Dons in 2015 when still a teenager, quickly establishing himself as a key member of Mauricio Pochettino's team that went on to reach the 2019 Champions League final.

That early success was mirrored at international level. The previous summer, Alli was integral to England's run to the World Cup semifinals, scoring in the quarterfinal win over Sweden.

But he has endured a steep decline in recent times and has started just 16 Premier League games since the start of the 2020 season.