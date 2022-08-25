Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder says his side cannot afford to lose another key player after widespread interest in Antony. (0:33)

Manchester United are focused on signing Antony from Ajax before the transfer window closes, sources have told ESPN.

The club also remain interested in bringing in a goalkeeper and a right-back ahead of the deadline.

Ajax have been informed that United have not ended their pursuit of Antony despite seeing an €80 million bid rejected.

- Transfer window Q&A: Everything you've always wanted to know

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

The Dutch side have made it clear they are under no pressure to let him go after raising around €130m already this summer, but have communicated to United they will consider offers of around €100m for the Brazilian winger because of his desire to move to Old Trafford.

Sources have told ESPN that signing a forward is Erik ten Hag's priority before next week's deadline and that if a fee for Antony cannot be agreed, they will step up interest in Cody Gakpo, Christian Pulisic and Marcus Thuram.

PSV Eindhoven asked that any talks over Gakpo were delayed until after their Champions League qualifier with Rangers on Wednesday while there has been no encouragement from Chelsea that they would be willing to let Pulisic join a Premier League rival.

Antony has scored 18 goals in 57 appearances for Ajax. Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

United are also still in the hunt for a back-up goalkeeper after interest in Borussia Monchengladbach's Yann Sommer and Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp came to nothing.

Low-cost options including Martin Dubravka at Newcastle and Tim Krul at Norwich are being considered.

Ten Hag is also keen to secure a right-back to compete with Diogo Dalot -- particularly if Crystal Palace firm up interest in Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka has been made available and if he leaves, United will look to sign a replacement.

Sergino Dest, Denzel Dumfries and Max Aarons are among the options.

United are also expecting more departures from the club before the deadline.

They will listen to offers, including loan proposals, for Phil Jones, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Amad Diallo, Hannibal Mejbri and James Garner. There is interest from Everton in Garner, who is valued at around £14m.