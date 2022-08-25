Gab Marcotti and Don Hutchison debate whether Casemiro will suit Erik ten Hag's style of play. (1:20)

Premier League clubs have broken their spending record in a summer transfer window with the deadline still a week away, according to analysis from finance company Deloitte.

According to Deloitte, top flight clubs have spent £1.5 billion this summer which exceeds the previous record of £1.4bn in 2017.

It also surpasses the £1.4bn that was spent by clubs in the whole of last season.

The all-time Premier League spending record stands at £1.86bn for the entire season which was set in 2017-18.

"The record levels of spending that we've seen in this summer transfer window so far provides a sign that the business models of Premier League clubs are rebounding post-COVID," said Chris Wood, assistant director in Deloitte's Sports Business Group.

"While this is encouraging, the importance of clubs establishing responsible and sustainable spending policies cannot be overstated."

Premier League clubs have signed 14 players for reported fees of excess of £30 million.

In 2021, only eight players were signed for fees exceeding that amount.

Liverpool's signing of Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez from Benfica for up to £85m tops the list, while Chelsea have spent £63m on signing Marc Cucurella from Brighton, £50m on Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and £34m on Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

Manchester United signed Casemiro from Real Madrid for £60m in a deal that could rise to £70m, City completed a move for Norway striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for £51.2m, and Tottenham signed Everton forward Richarlison for a deal reported to be worth £60m.

Arsenal, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Wolverhampton have all contributed to that figure with busy summer windows.

Morgan Gibbs-White's £25m move to Nottingham Forest could join the list if he triggers the add-ons in the deal, which could take the fee to £42.5m.

The total spending could still increase in the final week as Chelsea continue to pursue deals for Leicester's Wesley Fofana and Everton's Anthony Gordon, while Newcastle are set to break a club record in signing Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad.

The summer transfer window closes at 11 p.m. BST (6 p.m. ET) on Sept. 1.