Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik has joined Juventus on a one-year loan from Ligue 1 side Marseille, the Serie A club announced on Friday.

Juventus said the deal includes a €2 million loan fee, as well as an option to sign Milik for €7m, payable in three years, with further performance-related add-ons worth €2m.

"Milik is a striker, who, in addition to having extraordinary physical strength, is skilled in aerial play and is above all very dangerous in the penalty area," Juventus said in a statement.

The 28-year-old returns to the Serie A where he made more than 120 appearances in all competitions and scored nearly 60 goals during an almost five-year spell at Napoli.

He joined Marseille in January 2021 on an 18-month loan with an obligation to join permanently, during which he scored 30 goals.

Milik has earned 62 international caps for Poland and joins international teammate Wojciech Szczesny at Juventus.