Julien Laurens provides an update of where Barcelona stand financially as well as their pursuit of Manchester City's Bernardo Silva. (1:34)

Barcelona continue to work on further signings, despite issues registering Jules Kounde with less than one week until the transfer window closes.

Coach Xavi Hernandez has confirmed he still wants Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, although he conceded a deal is looking increasingly unlikely, while the Catalan club are also targeting a new right-back.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

"You can never lose hope," Xavi said in a news conference on Saturday when asked if he had given up on the arrival of Silva this month.

"But, honestly, it is going to be difficult. It is not an easy situation. There must be exits on our part. It's really difficult, really difficult."

City coach Pep Guardiola said earlier in the week that Silva "really likes Barcelona," leaving the door ajar to a move, but the cost of the transfer, Barcelona's financial problems and City needing to find a replacement before the window closes on Thursday, make a deal improbable.

Xavi says that he is confident Barcelona will be able to register Kounde ahead of their match on Sunday. Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona are also working on strengthening their full-back positions, with Xavi confirming a new right-back is a priority as he once again made it clear he no longer counts on United States international Sergino Dest.

"We don't have a natural option on the right beyond Dest, who knows what his situation is," Xavi said.

"We will see how things pan out, but the club's intention is to strengthen at right-back."

However, the emergence of Alejandro Balde, an 18-year-old academy graduate, has reduced Barcelona's desire to also sign a left-back.

Talks to bring in Chelsea's Marcos Alonso are at an advanced stage but, while Xavi said nothing should be ruled out, the Barcelona coach said the position is well covered with Jordi Alba and Balde.

In terms of outgoings, Dest, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Memphis Depay and Martin Braithwaite could all leave the club in the coming days.

Aubameyang is the most likely of the four to depart first, with negotiations ongoing with Chelsea, but Xavi says he is also prepared for the former Arsenal striker to stay.

Meanwhile, Barcelona hope Kounde, a €55 million signing from Sevilla, will finally be registered to face Real Valladolid this weekend after missing the first two games of the season.

The Blaugrana were able to register fellow new signings Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen before the campaign started, but their LaLiga-imposed spending cap did now allow for them to inscribe Kounde as well.

However, they remain confident they will be able to register the French defender, who has already sat out matches against Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad, available for Valladolid on Sunday.

"We are convinced Jules can now be registered and can take part," Xavi said.