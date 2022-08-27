Carlo Ancelotti has seen several players leave Real Madrid this summer. Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

Carlo Ancelotti has said Real Madrid won't move to bring in a player in the last week of the transfer window, even if forward Marco Asensio leaves the club.

Manager Ancelotti said on Thursday that Asensio was considering a move in search of increased playing time.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

- Kirkland: What is Real Madrid's plan without Casemiro?

LaLiga champions Madrid have brought in defender Antonio Rudiger and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, while Casemiro, Isco, Gareth Bale and Luka Jovic have all left from last year's first-team squad.

"I don't know anything new. He's evaluating his position, and we're waiting," Ancelotti said in a news conference on Saturday when asked for an update on Asensio's situation.

"By Sept. 2 everything will be clear. If Asensio stays, he'll be an important player in our squad... If he wants to go, if there are good options for him and the club, we can look at it. But if he stays, we'll be delighted. He gave us a lot last year and can give us a lot this year."

Spain international Asensio started 19 LaLiga games last season -- with 12 appearances off the bench -- and scored a career-best 10 goals.

However, as the year went on, he found himself behind Fede Valverde and Rodrygo Goes in the right-wing pecking order with the latter making key contributions against Chelsea and Manchester City in the Champions League.

Ancelotti said Madrid would not be tempted to bring in a replacement for Asensio if he chooses to move on.

"We have a squad with a lot of resources," he said. "If Marco leaves, we won't sign anyone, because we don't need them."

With the departure of Casemiro -- who joined Manchester United this week -- Ancelotti said that midfielder Dani Ceballos would be staying at the Bernabeu.

"I don't think he has any doubts," Ancelotti said. "He wants to stay and we're happy. He hasn't played yet, playing one game a week I haven't rotated (the team), but after next week we have games every three days and he'll get more minutes, because he deserves it."

Madrid travel to Espanyol on Sunday, a fixture they lost last year, having won their first two LaLiga games of the season, also on the road.