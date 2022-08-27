Wesley Fofana will become Chelsea's seventh summer signing should be complete a move to Stamford Bridge. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Wesley Fofana after agreeing a fee with Leicester City in the region of £75 million, sources have told ESPN.

The final figure is unclear at this stage with the exact structure of payments also yet to be determined, but Leicester had demanded for weeks that the 21-year-old would command the same £80m fee as Harry Maguire when he moved to Manchester United in 2019.

Fofana was left out of Saturday's clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers suggesting the 21-year-centre-back was not in the right state of mind to play.

He was also omitted from last weekend's home defeat to Southampton for the same reason. Fofana is keen on joining Chelsea and personal terms are not expected to be an issue, sources have told ESPN.

Should the deal be completed, Fofana would become Chelsea's seventh summer signing after Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Gabriel Slonina.