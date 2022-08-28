Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal for Ajax winger Antony, sources have told ESPN.

Negotiations between the clubs have progressed well over the weekend and there is now confidence an agreement will be reached before the transfer deadline on Thursday.

United have had bids of €80m and €90m rejected by Ajax -- the latest on Friday -- but the Dutch side have indicated they are willing to accept an offer of close to €99m.

Sources have told ESPN the deal is not done, but a breakthrough in negotiations has significantly increased the likelihood of an agreement being reached in the remaining days of the window.

Antony has made it clear he wants to leave Ajax to be reunited with his former manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Antony has scored 18 goals in 57 appearance for Ajax since joining the club in 2020. Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Ten Hag is keen to bolster his forward line before the close of the window, particularly after Anthony Martial picked up an achilles injury.

The France international missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring problem sustained during preseason.

Antony would become United's fifth summer signing following the arrivals of Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.

The winger, capped nine times by Brazil, scored 12 goals in 33 games for Ajax last season.

He arrived in Amsterdam from Sao Paulo in 2020 for an initial €15m fee.

The 22-year-old was left out of the Ajax squad for their 1-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam last weekend and also missed the fixture against Utrecht on Sunday, while United remained locked in talks with the Dutch champions.