Andrea Belotti spent seven seasons at Torino, scoring 113 goals in 251 games in all competitions. Photo by Luciano Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

AS Roma have signed Italy striker Andrea Belotti on a free transfer, the Serie A club announced on Sunday.

The 28-year-old joins AS Roma a one-year contract with the option to extend for two more years. Belotti leaves Torino after seven seasons, where he made a total of 251 appearances and scored 113 goals in all competitions.

"Roma's progress and ambition in recent times has been clear for all to see, and both elements have had a big influence on me," Belotti said in a statement.

Belotti has also made 44 appearances and scored 12 goals for Italy and was part of the team that won Euro 2020.

Jose Mourinho's side are fourth in the table on seven points after three matches and host newly promoted Monza on Tuesday.