Manchester United are close to signing goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Newcastle, sources have told ESPN.

Dubravka is set to move to Old Trafford on loan with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old Slovakian international will become Erik ten Hag's sixth signing of the summer after Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Antony.

United are close to competing a €100m deal for Antony after agreeing a fee with Ajax on Sunday.

Dubravka, meanwhile, will provide competition for senior goalkeepers David de Gea and Tom Heaton.

De Gea has started all four games so far this season but came in for criticism following his performance in the 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

Ten Hag has been keen to add another goalkeeper to his squad after allowing Dean Henderson to join Nottingham Forest on loan for the season.

Dubravka has made 130 appearances for Newcastle but has lost his place this season after the arrival of England goalkeeper Nick Pope from Burnley in the summer.

Sources have told ESPN the deal for Dubravka, who still has three years on his contract at Newcastle, includes an option to make the move permanent, but not an obligation.

Henderson is set to return to United next summer after the club refused to allow Forest to include an option to buy his contract in his loan.