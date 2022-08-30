Christian Pulisic is increasingly likely to stay at Chelsea, as the club are reluctant to sanction a move for the United States international amid a frantic end to the transfer window, sources have told ESPN.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel is desperate for attacking reinforcements before Thursday's transfer deadline, and talks continue with Barcelona over striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Chelsea are also hopeful of signing England under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, but Everton have rejected at least two offers from Tuchel's side.

The club's success in strengthening their options over the next three days will have a knock-on effect for Pulisic.

Chelsea have told Callum Hudson-Odoi he can join Bayer Leverkusen on loan, while Hakim Ziyech is also in talks to leave, with Ajax hopeful of completing a deal.

With Tuchel concerned about numbers in attacking areas following Timo Werner's and Romelu Lukaku's departures to RB Leipzig and Inter Milan, respectively -- the latter on loan -- Chelsea are not prepared to let Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech and Pulisic all leave in the same window unless they sign at least two new players this week.

ESPN reported earlier this month that Pulisic was set to hold talks with the club over his future.

One source with knowledge of the outcome told ESPN that Pulisic was informed he would be used primarily as an impact player, but with every chance, he could break into the first team.

Pulisic is not actively trying to force an exit but would be open to leaving if an offer came in -- Manchester United enquired about the 23-year-old prior to agreeing a €100 million deal for Antony, while Newcastle and Juventus are among other clubs interested -- but Chelsea do not want to leave themselves short up front if they fail to secure new signings in the next 72 hours.

There remains a small possibility Pulisic could leave -- he is thought to have indicated a willingness to extend his contract, which runs until 2024 -- but Chelsea would need to make a breakthrough in negotiations with both Aubameyang and Gordon, or quickly switch to other targets.

They are expected to announce the signing of Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana before Thursday's deadline for a fee in the region of £75m.

Pulisic has played just 76 minutes in Chelsea's four Premier League games so far this season and is keen to ensure regular involvement to make sure he is in optimum condition for the World Cup finals in Qatar, starting in November.