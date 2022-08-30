Herculez Gomez says a switch to Man Utd would be even worse for Sergino Dest than staying on the bench at Barcelona. (1:42)

United States international Sergino Dest is open to a move to Manchester United but any move away from Barcelona before Thursday's transfer deadline is dependent on several factors, sources have told ESPN.

Dest, 21, has not been named in the squad for any of Barca's three LaLiga games so far this season, with ESPN reporting that coach Xavi Hernandez has advised him to look for a new club.

- Man Utd agree fee for Ajax winger Antony

- Storylines to watch ahead of transfer deadline day

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

The former Ajax defender was initially reluctant to leave Camp Nou, but sources have confirmed he would be tempted by United should the Premier League side take their interest further this week.

United coach Erik ten Hag worked with Dest at Ajax and would like to bring him to Old Trafford, although any transfer is dependent on Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future.

Wan-Bissaka, 24, has drawn inquiries from his former side Crystal Palace and West Ham United this summer but for now he remains part of Ten Hag's squad, where he is the backup to Diogo Dalot.

Sergino Dest has fallen out of favor with Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez. Eric Alonso/Getty Images

A swap deal was mooted to Barcelona via intermediaries, with Dest going one way and Wan-Bissaka the other, but the Catalan club were not keen.

United would also have to match Barca's price tag for Dest, which is around the €20m they paid to sign him from Ajax in 2020.

However, given Barca's desire to move Dest on, sources suggest they would be willing to negotiate on the fee -- a loan with an option to make the deal permanent may even be considered.

Barca, meanwhile, are scouring the market for a new right-back. Their interest in Villarreal's Juan Foyth has cooled after the Argentine was ruled out for around two months with a knee injury, while Arsenal's Hector Bellerin remains another option.

Dest has also received interest from Villarreal this week following Foyth's injury. He is not keen on joining the LaLiga side at this moment in time, though.

Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich have sounded out his situation in the past, too, but both have already signed right-backs already this summer.

United announced earlier on Tuesday that they have agreed a fee to sign winger Antony from Ajax.

The Brazilian will become Ten Hag's fifth signing of the summer after Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro, with Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka expected to follow in the coming days.

Information from ESPN correspondent Rob Dawson was used in this report.