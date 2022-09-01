Manchester City have signed centre-back Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal, it was announced on Thursday.

Akanji becomes City's fifth new arrival this summer after they signed Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez and Stefan Ortega during this window.

He said: "City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons. They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career."

- Storylines to watch out for on deadline day

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

The Switzerland international will give City boss Pep Guardiola another option in defence, joining centre-backs Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte.

Akanji will also come up against his old club when Guardiola's side face Dortmund in Group G of the Champions League.

The 27-year-old made 158 appearances for Dortmund after joining the Bundesliga side from Basel in 2018 and helped them to the DFB Pokal title last year.

Akanji has been capped 41 times by Switzerland and was part of the team who reached the quarterfinals at last year's European Championship.