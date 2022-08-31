Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss Manchester United's attacking line up as Antony prepares to join from Ajax. (0:55)

Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo will still be a Manchester United player after the transfer deadline, while also suggesting the club's spending will come to an end after the completion of deals for Antony and Martin Dubravka.

United are finalising moves for Ajax winger Antony and Newcastle goalkeeper Dubravka before the close of the window on Thursday.

Asked whether they would be the last new arrivals of the summer, Ten Hag replied "I think so" before adding that it is "clear" Ronaldo will stay at Old Trafford until at least January.

"I think [there won't be any more signings]," Ten Hag said in a news conference on Wednesday.

"It will be the end for this window, but when there is a great opportunity we always have to be alert at this top club."

United have been linked with a move for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest but Ten Hag played down reports right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave before the deadline despite interest from Crystal Palace and West Ham.

Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United, Erik ten Hag has said. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

"Of course, Aaron will stay in," said Ten Hag. "So this squad, we will go from September to a minimum of January and we will play with this squad this season."

Ten Hag takes his team to Leicester City on Thursday with United looking for a third consecutive victory for the first time since April 2021.

Leicester are bottom of the table after taking just one point from their first four games, but United haven't won at the King Power Stadium on any of their last three visits.

"'I've seen a couple of games and also knew from last season how good they are, and you can see in the games they've played until now," said Ten Hag.

"The ID is really good to see, so we have to be really good.

"Victor Lindelof is training with the team but just one session and he was out for three weeks. Anthony Martial is not available."