Barcelona's Sergino Dest is reconsidering an offer from LaLiga side Villarreal after a phone call from coach Unai Emery, sources have told ESPN.

Villarreal approached Dest about a season-long loan earlier this week after losing right-back Juan Foyth to injury, but the United States international was initially reluctant to accept their offer.

However, under intense pressure to leave from Barcelona, and given the need to play regularly before the World Cup, Dest is re-evaluating his options before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

But sources explain even if Dest gives the green light to the move, the financial side of the deal still requires some work on both Barca and Villarreal's side. Staying at Barca has not been ruled out.

Manchester United would have been his preferred destination and a reunion with former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag but the pieces have not fallen into place for a move to Old Trafford.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka would have needed to leave United first and Ten Hag confirmed on Wednesday that the ex-Crystal Palace defender is set to stay.

"Aaron will stay in, so we will go [with this squad] from September to minimum January," Ten Hag said in a news conference.

"I think [Antony and Martin Dubravka will be the final signings of the summer] and that will be it for this window, but when there is a great opportunity we always have to be alert at this top club."

ESPN reported earlier this summer that Xavi Hernandez told Dest he would not feature regularly under him this season.

Despite having no other natural right-backs at his disposal, the Barca coach has said he prefers Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Sergi Roberto there. Barca are also in the market for a new right-back.

Dest, 21, originally stated that he wanted to stay and fight for his place but after being left out of the squad for the first three games of the season has been forced to rethink his stance.