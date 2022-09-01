Gab Marcotti discusses whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the right player for Chelsea. (0:50)

Chelsea have moved a step closer to signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona after agreeing personal terms with the striker, sources have told ESPN.

The 33-year-old is understood to have accepted in principal a two-year contract with the option of a third year based on the number of appearances made in his second season at Stamford Bridge.

Talks are continuing between the two clubs to settle on a fee with Barcelona continuing to demand in the region of £20 million while Chelsea are trying to incorporate Marcos Alonso in a player-plus-cash transfer.

Although a fee is yet to be agreed, there is optimism on both sides that a deal can be reached before Thursday's deadline.

Aubameyang suffered a broken jaw during a robbery at his family home in Barcelona and although he may be sidelined for around three weeks, the injury will not prevent a medical taking place or prove prohibitive to a transfer.