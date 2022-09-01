Bernardo Silva said it was an easy decision to stay at Manchester City and revealed the one offer he received this summer did not come from Barcelona.

Silva was linked with a move to Camp Nou during the transfer window but said he was not aware of any bids from Barcelona or any other Spanish club.

The 28-year-old said the Premier League champions received one offer -- believed to be from Paris Saint-Germain -- but that it arrived too close to the deadline to be considered.

"It wasn't a tough decision [to stay]," Silva said.

"There was one offer from one team, no more than that, so it was quite easy for me and for the club because the only offer that came came quite late so for the club to find a replacement it wouldn't be easy. I'm very happy here as I said and I'm going to do my best.

"The truth is there have been no offers from Spain, so I'm staying in Manchester and I'm happy. That's all, that's my choice."

Silva has been at the Etihad Stadium since 2017 and is under contract until 2025.

He remains a key part of Pep Guardiola's team but, even though he said he is happy at the club, suggested he may seek out a new challenge in the future.

"I'm from Portugal and my culture is a bit different from your culture off the pitch," he added.

"I love Manchester and people are really nice here the way they have treated me in the streets, bars, restaurants, it is just a bit different from where I'm from and sometimes you want different things in your life.

"It's nothing to do with how nice the people are here and how good the football club is here, and how happy I am to be staying.

"I'm staying for this season and if I stay here two or three seasons I'm always going to do my best for this club."