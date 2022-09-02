One of Nottingham Forest's summer signings Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates with teammates after scoring against Tottenham on Aug. 14. Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nottingham Forest made their 21st signing of the summer on Thursday, breaking the English record for the most arrivals in one transfer window.

Forest, who secured promotion to the Premier League last season, completed deals for defenders Loic Bade, from Rennes, and Willy Boly, from Wolves, as well as winger Josh Bowler from Blackpool on a hectic final day of the transfer window. Bowler was subsequently loaned to Greek side Olympiakos for the remainder of the season.

The previous record for most signings by an English club in one transfer window was Crystal Palace's 17 in the summer of 2013, according to Transfermarkt.

Forest's total could yet increase further with reports that they had agreed a deal to sign free agent Serge Aurier. However, they reportedly failed in a late move to sign striker Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea.

Significant changes were expected from the Forest team that earned promotion through last year's Championship playoffs, with five players who were on loan last season departing the club. A further five players left on free transfers.

Still, the volume of news arrivals has caught the eye of many.

Included in those deals, Forest smashed their previous transfer record to sign midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White for an initial fee of £25 million that could rise to £42.5m with add-ons.

They also spent big to sign striker Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin and defender Neco Williams from Liverpool for £18m each, while forward Emmanuel Dennis joined from Watford for £13m.

There were other high-profile arrivals as well. Forest beat off competition from West Ham to add England international Jesse Lingard on a free transfer and signed Brazil international left-back Renan Lodi on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Under coach Steve Cooper, Forest have begun the season by taking four points from their opening five matches and currently sit 15th in the Premier League standings.