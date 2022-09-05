Liverpool unveil new third kit inspired by European success

As inspiration for their new 2022-23 third kit, Liverpool have decided to pay homage to both the club's proud record in European competition and the vast legion of travelling fans who continue to loyally follow the team across the continent.

While the corresponding home strip is informed by club tradition and the away by the hectic nightclub scene in Liverpool at the turn of the 1990s, the third is a straightforward salute to those supporters who have made it their duty to support the Reds on their travels in Europe.

Revealed ahead of the grand kicking off of the Champions League group stage this week, the dark teal shirt is speckled with bright red trim as well as swirling all-over graphic which is intended to represent the vast wall of flags and banners that fans take with them to games.

Liverpool also went to the trouble of adding a brand new flag to the array by commissioning local banner maker Mark Sweatman to create a custom made design for the launch video, which sees the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz mingling among the exhibition.

We'll follow for a lifetime and a day... 🎶



Introducing, our 2022/23 @nikefootball third kit 🥁 Available for pre-order with @LFCRetail now 😍 pic.twitter.com/PtaO7BdGQh — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 5, 2022

What's more, the Reds also brought local band The Cheap Thrills on board to record a special song for the occasion, featuring lyrics taken from the banners on display at the Olympia Theatre in Liverpool. Excellent stuff all round.

Liverpool are set to begin their latest European adventure this week when they begin their group stage campaign against Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.