Juan Mata made 285 appearances during an eight-year spell at Manchester United. Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Galatasaray announced the signing of former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata on Thursday on a one-year deal, with the option to extend a further year.

Mata, 34, moved to United from Chelsea in January 2014 and made 285 appearances, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League during an eight-year spell. A skilful playmaker, he managed 51 goals and 47 assists for United.

"I feel so good. I am excited and very motivated. I'm grateful for being here. Everyone is being very friendly. I can't wait to win with Galatasaray," Mata said in a statement.

"Everyone told me what a nice atmosphere this place has. I'm waiting for the moment when I will experience this. I can't wait to fight in front of our fans. Galatasaray is the team with the greatest success in Turkey. It is also a club that has a place in the history of football. Thank you everyone for the warm welcome."

The Turkish side also announced that they have taken Argentina striker Mauro Icardi from Paris Saint-Germain on loan for the 2022-2023 season.

Galatasaray also signed Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira last month on a four-year contract from Arsenal.