Newcastle United have signed 18-year-old Australian forward Garang Kuol to join the squad in January, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Kuol, who made his senior international debut for Australia against New Zealand last week, has played for A-League side Central Coast Mariners since moving Australia as a refugee in 2021.

"It's unreal," Kuol said. "As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches but nobody actually thinks they'll reach those heights. To be one of those people, to be in the position I am, it's amazing.

"Now that I've signed for Newcastle, I want to train hard, play hard, hopefully go to the World Cup and come back here."

Kuol was part of the 2022 A-League All Stars squad which faced Barcelona in front of over 70,000 spectators in Sydney earlier this year.

Garang Kuol scored four goals in 10 appearances for Central Coast Mariners last season. Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth, said: "Garang is a very promising young talent and we are excited that he'll be continuing his development as a Newcastle United player.

"Our philosophy is to invest in our Academy and in exciting young players for the future, as well as in players required to make an immediate impact in the first team.

"We wish Garang the best of luck in his remaining games with Central Coast Mariners and we hope to see him on the international stage again very soon."