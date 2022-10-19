The Futbol Americas teams discuss who out of Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press, Tobin Heath and Alex Morgan are most likely to play in the 2023 World Cup. (1:26)

Western United will make their A-League Women debut with a touch of star power up their sleeve after signing World Cup-winning striker Jessica McDonald on a guest contract.

The veteran American will arrive in November on a three-month deal, meaning she will be available for the opening nine matches of the season.

McDonald won the World Cup with the United States in 2019, and has scored four goals from 19 games for her country.

The 34-year-old played with Melbourne Victory during the 2012-2013 ALW campaign, and she's looking forward to her return to Australia.

"I am super stoked to have another opportunity to play in Australia," McDonald said in a statement.

Jessica McDonald has won 19 caps for the United States. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

"It's always a great opportunity as an athlete to test your soccer knowledge and continue to learn in different ways, adjusting to the game how it's played elsewhere.

"Hopefully I can help another program succeed with what I can bring to the table."

Western United's addition to the ALW means the competition will expand to 11 teams next season, with the Central Coast Mariners joining in 2023-24.