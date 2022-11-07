Julien Laurens reacts to reports suggesting that talks between Inter Miami and Lionel Messi are advancing. (1:24)

Inter Miami manager Phil Neville has signed a contract extension, the MLS club announced on Monday.

Neville's previous contract was due to expire at the end of the 2022 season. The length of the extension was not disclosed.

"It's a great honor to stay at Inter Miami," Neville said in a statement. "I've always thought long-term, I've always thought that I want to be at this club for a long time. I think we're in the early growth period of this club, the early building process and I feel as if we've made great strides over the last two years, but by no means is the journey finished."

Neville was hired ahead of the 2021 campaign amid considerable doubts over his managerial experience -- previously limited to a three-year spell as England Women's boss -- but he showed this season he can excel as a coach.

Despite being weighed down by financial penalties due to violating MLS roster rules during its inaugural season in 2020, Neville led the Inter Miami to an unexpected run to the postseason, with seven wins and a draw in their final 12 games of the season.

Phil Neville led Inter Miami to the MLS postseason with a game to spare this season. Omar Vega/Getty Images

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Phil and build on the foundation put in place this year," Miami Chief Soccer Officer Chris Henderson said.

"He has helped Inter Miami build a winning culture, and we feel our processes, collaboration and communication have begun to bear fruit. We are ready for the road ahead and are confident we are heading in the right direction."

In addition to his coaching spell with England Women, Neville has also held positions as an assistant coach with Valencia, Manchester United and the England Under-21s.

He also enjoyed a 20-year playing career at United and Everton in which he won six Premier League titles, a Champions League and three FA Cups.