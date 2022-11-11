The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Maguire not in Ten Hag's plans

Erik ten Hag is intent on offloading Harry Maguire in the summer to help fund his overhaul of the Manchester United squad, according to the Guardian.

This means the Red Devils will consider offers for the club captain, meaning that they will have to accept a considerable loss on the £80 million it took them to sign him from Leicester City.

While Maguire could start for England at the World Cup, he lags behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof in United's centre-back pecking order.

Ten Hag admires Maguire's professionalism but ultimately feels that the 29-year-old's sluggish pace is a problem. The club would use the funds from Maguire's transfer to bring in more competiton for United's defence.

In addition, Ten Hag is preparing to let Fred -- who is going to the World Cup with Brazil -- leave as a free agent when his contract ends in the summer. There is a clause in the midfielder's deal that allows the Red Devils to extend his contract for another year, but that is not expected to be taken.

Manchester United may move on from Harry Maguire. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea have hosted Endrick at their training ground as they explore the possibility of signing the Palmeiras youngster, reports Sky Sports, who add that the Blues introduced Thiago Silva to the 16-year-old and his family. Endrick can sign a prospective deal next year but cannot move to Europe before his 18th birthday. Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Manchester City have all been linked with him.

- Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone has insisted that he wants Joao Felix to stay amid reported interest from PSG. As quoted by Marca, Simeone said: "Joao is one of the players who has scored the most goals out of the forwards we have, beyond the fact that he has three now. He has the goal and hopefully he can continue to be with us and perform at the level he has shown so many times. And above all, to show that he has a goal and that we need him."

- Internazionale will move to sign Villarreal's Alfonso Pedraza if Robin Gosens leaves in January, according to Calciomercato, although there are other names the Serie A club is looking at. The German has been widely linked with a move away due to a lack of game time and could head to Bayer Leverkusen.

- AC Milan's negotiations to renew the contracts of Ismael Bennacer and Rafael Leao are both stagnating, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. Both of their current deals come to an end in 2024, with Leao's situation likely to be impacted by the World Cup while Bennacer's agent is taking the time to look at his options.

- Bayern Munich keeper Alexander Nubel, who is on loan at AS Monaco, will either leave Bayern on another loan or permanently in the summer of 2023, according to Florian Plettenberg. Backup keeper Sven Ulreich signed a contract extension that will keep him with Bayern until 2024.