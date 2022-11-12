Gab & Juls look ahead to a mouthwatering Champions League clash between PSG and Bayern Munich. (1:09)

Paris Saint-Germain have made a €45 million offer for Palmeiras teenager Endrick, but the Brazilian team swiftly dismissed the proposal for the 16-year-old forward on Friday, sources told ESPN Brazil.

In a meeting with the player's agents, the Ligue 1 champions said they were willing to extend the negotiations and meet the player's release clause of €60 million, sources said.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

PSG have been in contact with Endrick's family for some time and have enlisted their Brazilian forward Neymar to reach out to him. The French giants are confident of getting a deal over the line, sources added.

Chelsea are another team that have been following Endrick's development and showed interest in matching the €60 million price for the Brazilian wonderkid.

Sources have told ESPN that Chelsea have hosted the player and his family at the club's training ground, with the Blues' Brazilian defender Thiago Silva invited to meet his compatriot and convince him to move to London.

People close to Endrick told ESPN that the final decision will rest with the player and that his dream is to play in the Premier League.

Endrick has already caught the eye of several of Europe's top clubs. Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

"I don't pay attention to rumors, I know that to play in Europe, I have to perform well here," Endrick said this week to the French website So Foot.

"I watch the Champions League, the Premier League, LaLiga, the French championship, the Bundesliga. I look to learn from these stars and see what I can imitate, but I don't have a favorite club."

Sources told ESPN that Real Madrid and Barcelona also showed interest in acquiring Endrick and may intensify their pursuits in the coming days.

Endrick could only go to Europe in 2024 when he turns 18. His contract with the Brazilian champions runs until 2025.

Since his debut with Palmeiras on Oct. 6, Endrick has scored three goals and provided one assist in six matches, helping the Sao Paulo team win the 2022 Brasileirao title.

Aged 16 years, three months and four days, he became the youngest goal-scorer in Palmeiras history when scoring twice against Athletico Paranaense.on Oct. 25.

Information from ESPN's Julien Laurens and James Olley contributed to this report.