Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss rumours that Cristiano Ronaldo is on the way to Napoli with striker Victor Osimhen possibly heading in the other direction. (1:32)

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Napoli set out Osimhen demands

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is demanding €100 million for Victor Osimhen and will only listen to offers from June, according to Calciomercato.

This comes amid interest from Premier League duo Manchester United and Newcastle United, who are both expected to have spending power in the upcoming transfer window.

Napoli have been in incredible form this season; having already topped their Champions League group ahead of Liverpool, Gli Azzurri will enter the World Cup at least eight points ahead in Serie A regardless of results in the Sunday fixtures.

Osimhen has undoubtedly played a part in that success, recording 10 goals and three assists in just 14 matches across all competitions.

The Nigeria international did suffer from an injury but seven of his Serie A goals and two of his assists have come in the six league matches since, suggesting there has been no long-lasting impact.

The Red Devils have been the side most strongly linked with the 23-year-old in recent weeks, partly due to the continuing situation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo and his possible departure.

However, even with talk of a potential January exit for the Portugal international after the World Cup, it seems as though Erik ten Hag will have to wait if Osimhen is to be the man to replace him.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Victor Osimhen's fine form has Manchester United and Newcastle circling, but the Napoli striker won't come cheap. Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Paris Saint-Germain are close to reaching an agreement with Marco Verratti to extend the midfielder's contract until 2026, reports L'Equipe, with the Italian's current deal set to end in 2024. The Ligue 1 champions have also either started or resumed contract discussions with Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe.

- Barcelona president Joan Laporta has spoken to Diario Sport about how the Blaugrana will try to ensure they are able to make signings during the January transfer window.

"To sign in winter we would have to incorporate players who improve what we have and it is not easy, especially considering that we continue to have fair play problems due to the elimination of the Champions League, which has reduced our budgeted income and LaLiga has already warned us that we will have less capacity to sign."

- Calciomercato have reported that Juventus are looking to strengthen in both full-back positions and could do so as soon as January, offering four players the Bianconeri are considering for right-back. They are AS Roma's Rick Karsdorp, Real Madrid's Alvaro Odriozola, Manchester United's Diogo Dalot and Spezia's Emil Holm.

- Lens leaders have been in contact with those from Paris FC regarding a potential move for centre-back Julien Le Cardinal, reports L'Equipe, with the Ligue 1 side looking for somebody to help fill the void left by Jimmy Cabot's injury. Discussions are said to have advanced in recent days and the two clubs could close a deal worth a fee in the region of €3m.