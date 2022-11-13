Julien Laurens has doubts that Jude Bellingham would go to Liverpool if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. (2:04)

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Dortmund to decide Bellingham future after World Cup

Jude Bellingham will sit down with Borussia Dortmund officials after the World Cup to decide his future, the club's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has told Bild. The Dortmund chief says that the club needs to know what the 19-year-old midfielder's plans are so that they can map out their future, and in particular whether that's with or without him.

"After Qatar, we'll have a discussion about what Jude actually wants," Watzke told Bild. "He should just tell us whether he wants to stay or leave. If the really big clubs are involved, then we can't afford to have a fight financially."

Some of the transfer fees mentioned to secure a deal for Bellingham have been north of £100 million, so Dortmund feel they need to know what they're dealing with before they can start planning for the 2023-24 season. Among the big clubs circling for the England international are Liverpool and Real Madrid, with Jurgen Klopp said to have the upper hand in the race.

Borussia Dortmund reportedly will decide whether Jude Bellingham will return to the club in 2023-24 after the World Cup. Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Dortmund are reportedly interested in Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton, who is on loan at Blackburn Rovers. The Sun reports that 20-year-old Morton could form part of a deal that would see Bellingham head to Anfield.

PAPER GOSSIP

- PSV Eindhoven striker Cody Gakpo has named Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool as dream transfer destinations, but he has ruled out a move in January, according to Dutch outlet NOS. Gakpo was reportedly close to a move to Manchester United last summer and has been linked to Arsenal since, but the 23-year-old Netherlands international wants to remain with his club until the end of the season.

- Barcelona are reported to be in the market for a right-back in January, according to Sport. Given their financial limitations, Barca are having to prioritise the the position above everything else, including a centre-back following Gerard Pique's retirement. Among their wish list are Manchester United's 23-year-old Diogo Dalot, Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard (26), and Villarreal's Juan Foyth (24). However, AS reports Barca are targeting Girona's Arnau Martinez, a former La Masia graduate. The 19-year-old would command a cheaper transfer fee than the other options, and he can play both in the centre and on the right.

- Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix is interesting a few clubs as we approach the January transfer window, but he favours Paris Saint-Germain over Juventus and Manchester United as he plots his move away from the Spanish capital, according to MediaFoot. The 23-year-old Portugal international has become something of an outcast in Madrid this season, playing just one of the side's last 11 games.

- The Telegraph reports that Chelsea are in a stalemate in contract talks with midfielder Mason Mount, and as such they're considering other options should the England international not commit his future to west London. Should Mount move on -- and the report suggests that Newcastle United are interested in bringing the 23-year-old England international to St. James's Park -- Chelsea could turn to AS Roma skipper Lorenzo Pellegrini (26) or Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino (20).