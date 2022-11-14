LIVE Transfer Talk: Joao Felix eyes PSG over Juventus, Man United

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix could move on in the coming months. Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Felix eyes PSG over Juventus, Man United

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix is interesting a few clubs as we approach the January transfer window.

Felix, 23, signed for Atletico for €126 million from Benfica in 2019 but hasn't reached the heights he was expected to. Indeed the Portugal international has become something of an outcast in Madrid this season, playing just one of the side's last 11 games.

With Juventus and Manchester United linked with a move as he plots his move away from the Spanish capital, he favours joining Paris Saint-Germain, according to MediaFoot.

However, with a contract expiring in 2026, he will still command a hefty transfer fee.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

LIVE BLOG

09.25 GMT: AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho says it was his decision to leave out defender Rick Karsdorp from his squad in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Torino.

The Netherlands defender was reportedly the player that "betrayed" Mourinho and his team in the previous game, a draw against Sassuolo.

And of his decision for the Torino game, Mourinho said: "Karsdorp? It's my decision alone. I don't need to give an explanation. He knows why and so do his teammates. I don't need to tell you."

Karsdorp was reportedly punished for having a negative attitude against Sassuolo.

Roma general director Tiago Pinto defended Mourinho ahead of the encounter and said: "You all saw what happened. We, together with the player and the coach, decided that it would be better for everyone, for him and for the team, not to be in the game. Then, after the end of this match and, as we have always done with problems, we have to put Roma's interest above everything. We will certainly find a solution that is good for everyone."

08.53 GMT: Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a return to his former club Sporting CP.

Sporting coach Ruben Amorim was asked about that possibility after Ronaldo's explosive comments on Sunday.

Amorim told Record: "He's a Manchester player. He has his history, and he is the one that decides. Everyone at Sporting likes him and so there's not much to say about it. He's the one who will decide his future. Things don't all pass by me. I didn't read anything about his comments. I will say it again, I'm very happy with our players, our project is clear and he is a United player."

08.38 GMT: Former Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has hit out at the club's recruitment and said there were "too many" stars at the club during his time in charge of the Ligue 1 giants.

Pochettino was sacked by PSG in July following a campaign in which his side won the French title but were knocked out of the Champions League round of 16 in embarrassing fashion by Real Madrid.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss had to juggle a star-studded lineup at the Parc des Princes which included Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, while also dealing with uncertainty over Mbappe's future. In an interview with Spanish outlet Relevo, Pochettino suggested he was not even able to pick penalty takers as PSG manager.

"You need to adapt constantly because there was too much greatness," Pochettino said. "For Barca to have Messi or for Madrid to count on Cristiano [Ronaldo] is a blessing. But when you put too many players on the pitch who all need their place and to be No. 1, there can be confusion.

"In the end, when you play, it's 11 players with only one ball. There was a penalty and who takes it? It's not even the manager's decision.

"Our ability [Pochettino and his coaching staff's] was that of being people who kept the consensus, who were flexible to give each person what they needed. The thing is each one needed something different with their circumstances, depending on how they were doing in sporting terms, in family terms etc.

"We gave cause for there to be certain stability at PSG this year and for the same pieces to be maintained."

08.00 GMT: Cristiano Ronaldo says he "doesn't respect" Erik ten Hag and claims the Manchester United manager tried to force him out in the summer.

The 37-year-old was suspended by Ten Hag after refusing to appear as a substitute during the 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in October. Ronaldo has missed United's past two games because of illness despite Ten Hag insisting last week the striker was likely to be available for the trip to Fulham, which the Dutchman's side won 2-1 on Sunday.

"I don't have respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn't show respect for me," Ronaldo said in a fragment of an interview that will air in full on Wednesday on "Piers Morgan Uncensored." "If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you."

Ronaldo and his representatives were actively looking for a move away from Old Trafford in the summer, but the Portugal international insists it was United and Ten Hag who pushed him toward the exit. "Manchester United tried to force me out," he said.

"Not only the manager, but the other two or three guys who are around the club [at the senior executive level]. I felt betrayed. I don't care, people should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed. I feel that some people didn't want me here, not only this year but last season too."

play 1:43 Why has Ronaldo decided to speak out against Manchester United? Gab Marcotti reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's interview in which he says he feels "betrayed" by Manchester United.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Nick Judd)

- PSV Eindhoven striker Cody Gakpo has named Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool as dream transfer destinations, but he has ruled out a move in January, according to Dutch outlet NOS. Gakpo was reportedly close to a move to Manchester United last summer and has been linked to Arsenal since, but the 23-year-old Netherlands international wants to remain with his club until the end of the season.

- Barcelona are reported to be in the market for a right-back in January, according to Sport. Given their financial limitations, Barca are having to prioritise the the position above everything else, including a centre-back following Gerard Pique's retirement. Among their wish list are Manchester United's 23-year-old Diogo Dalot, Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard (26), and Villarreal's Juan Foyth (24). However, AS reports Barca are targeting Girona's Arnau Martinez, a former La Masia graduate. The 19-year-old would command a cheaper transfer fee than the other options, and he can play both in the centre and on the right.

- The Telegraph reports that Chelsea are in a stalemate in contract talks with midfielder Mason Mount, and as such they're considering other options should the England international not commit his future to west London. Should Mount move on -- and the report suggests that Newcastle United are interested in bringing the 23-year-old England international to St. James's Park -- Chelsea could turn to AS Roma skipper Lorenzo Pellegrini (26) or Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino (20).