The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Mudryk eyed by Arsenal, Man City, PSG

Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain are all in the mix for Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhailo Mudryk, but the Ukrainian club are demanding €100 million for the highly regarded winger's transfer, according to The Athletic.

Brentford, Everton and Bayer Leverkusen made approaches for the 21-year-old Ukraine international during the summer, but he is now being linked with larger clubs.

Mudryk has five goals and six assists in 10 Ukrainian Premier League matches this season, while he has also stood out in the Champions League. The winger has been one of the tournament's breakout players with three goals and two assists despite his side finishing third in Group F.

Shakhtar director of football Dario Srna has argued that Mudryk is only behind PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in his position. Srna references Manchester United's moves for Antony and Jadon Sancho, who were £86m and £73m respectively, as well as Manchester City's £100m deal to sign Jack Grealish.

While Mudryk's transfer will not be cheap, there is certainly plenty of interest in the prodigal winger.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Sky Sports Italia have stated that AC Milan are optimistic about sorting out contract renewals for Rafael Leao and Ismael Bennacer, whose currents deals are both set to end in the summer of 2024. The renewals are seen as a priority for the club, and Bennacer is expected to agree on a five-year deal worth just over a net €3m-per-season. While no meetings will take place regarding Leao in the coming days, there will be phone calls with the Portugal international's agent with Milan hoping they won't need to offer anything above a net €6m-per-year.

- Arsenal and Real Madrid scouts watched Mauricio during Internacional's 3-0 win against Palmeiras, according to Ekrem Konur. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder scored the opening goal just 11 minutes into play and was eventually taken off in the 72nd minute.

- Juventus have set their sights on Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini, who can also play in midfield, according to Calciomercato. There haven't been any negotiations yet, but the 18-year-old is on their radar having made 11 Serie A appearances this season and scoring the only goal in a win against AS Roma.

- Highly rated youngster Benjamin Cremaschi is set to sign a new contract with Inter Miami CF, reports Fabrizio Romano. An agreement is in place for a three-year deal with the option for two more seasons, with the 17-year-old being a priority signing for the MLS club.

- AS Roma's Edoardo Bove is among the players Salernitana are looking at as they aim to strengthen during the transfer window, reports Calciomercato. The 20-year-old has made 10 appearances for Jose Mourinho's side across the Europa League and Serie A this season, with all of them coming from the bench.